Cap Limboh oil terminal: Operators summoned to settle unpaid fees counting for 2020-2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Port operators active at the Cap Limboh oil terminal are yet to pay their fees (transport, towage, and boatage) for the 2020 and 2021 financial years. The information is disclosed in a memo published, on August 18, 2023, by Cyrus Ngo'o (photo), director general of the Port Authority of Douala, the state-owned agency in charge of the management of the Port of Douala.

These payments should have been made to the National Refining Company SONARA, since July 14, 2022, but operators are still not complying. Without stating a deadline for payments, Cyrus Ngo’o called on the operators to pay their dues or the PAD would be forced to use every legal means to recover the sums due.

Located in Limbe, a seaside town in the South-West region that is home to SONARA's head office, the Cap Limboh oil terminal is the drop-off point for the cabotage line (cargo transfers by small boats from Douala) of petroleum products between Douala and Limbe. For this reason, the PAD has entrusted the collection of port dues from operators on the terminal to SONARA.

The port authority has not disclosed the terms of the arrangement with SONARA. However, it presents the refinery as "the sole interlocutor for companies carrying out operations at the Cap Limboh oil terminal in Limbe." Its main mission is to "secure port revenues."

BRM