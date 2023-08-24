logoBC
Boissons du Cameroun donates health equipment to a hospital in Badenkop, West region

Boissons du Cameroun donates health equipment to a hospital in Badenkop, West region
  Thursday, 24 August 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 18, 2023, Société Anonyme des Boissons du Cameroun (SABC) donated health equipment and consumables to the Badenkop Integrated Health Center in the West region. This investment is the result of a partnership formed by the Cameroonian Order of Doctors and the brewing group to promote the health and well-being of the Cameroonian population.

The donation consists of mattresses, delivery and minor surgery boxes, blood pressure monitors, examination tables, etc. According to SABC, the equipment and consumables will strengthen the health center's technical ability to provide care to patients and give them hope and happiness. 

"Boissons du Cameroun is here this morning to assume its vision, affirm its mission, and implement its values. While it's true that we're operating in an extremely unpredictable and uncertain global context, and a difficult environment, we've pursued our civic commitment to the main thrusts of our corporate social responsibility strategy; whether it's encouraging school performance by awarding scholarships and school supplies to the best pupils, donating consumables, medicines, and medical equipment to improve care conditions for patients and save lives; providing drinking water; promoting sports, art and culture or entrepreneurship, " said Stéphane Descazeaud, CEO of the SABC, in a statement read by his representative. 

