Camtel seeks local companies to operate fiber optic network

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel), the incumbent telecom operator in Cameroon, has just launched the recruitment of local companies to operate its fiber optic network (FTTH) in Yaoundé and Douala.

"We are seeking partnerships on all existing network sites by December 31, 2023. The agreement will allow partner operators to have a partial right of use on FTTH lines of a building,” the company explained, stressing that partner operators can either apply for installation and maintenance operations, resale of capacity, or both.

Companies opting for installation operations must have their approval as provided by the law governing electronic communications. To do this, they must submit their applications to the headquarters of Camtel in Yaoundé, no later than November 11, 2022. Only companies providing certified financing capacity can apply.

A report published in Q2 2022 by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) found that Cameroon exploits very little of its potential to develop its telecom sector. Yet, the public operator Camtel is presented as a hub of telecom infrastructure given its five optical fiber connections (SAT3, WACS, ACE, SAIL, and NCSCS).

The implementation of these partnerships will help increase Cameroon's penetration rate of fixed and mobile broadband Internet, which has stagnated at 22% since 2016, according to the IFC.

S.A.