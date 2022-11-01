logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 November 2022 -
Public management

Camtel seeks local companies to operate fiber optic network

Camtel seeks local companies to operate fiber optic network
  • Comments   -   Monday, 24 October 2022 19:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel), the incumbent telecom operator in Cameroon, has just launched the recruitment of local companies to operate its fiber optic network (FTTH) in Yaoundé and Douala.

"We are seeking partnerships on all existing network sites by December 31, 2023. The agreement will allow partner operators to have a partial right of use on FTTH lines of a building,” the company explained, stressing that partner operators can either apply for installation and maintenance operations, resale of capacity, or both.

Companies opting for installation operations must have their approval as provided by the law governing electronic communications. To do this, they must submit their applications to the headquarters of Camtel in Yaoundé, no later than November 11, 2022. Only companies providing certified financing capacity can apply.

A report published in Q2 2022 by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) found that Cameroon exploits very little of its potential to develop its telecom sector. Yet, the public operator Camtel is presented as a hub of telecom infrastructure given its five optical fiber connections (SAT3, WACS, ACE, SAIL, and NCSCS).

The implementation of these partnerships will help increase Cameroon's penetration rate of fixed and mobile broadband Internet, which has stagnated at 22% since 2016, according to the IFC.

S.A.

back to top

Yaoundé: Imported food inflation fell to 18.6% MoM in September but remains high (INS)

yaounde-imported-food-inflation-fell-to-18-6-mom-in-september-but-remains-high-ins
After it stood at 19.3% in August, imported food inflation in Yaoundé fell slightly to 18.6% at the end of September 2022, according to the national...

Cameroon: SRC to recover CFA34bln in bad debt from UBC

cameroon-src-to-recover-cfa34bln-in-bad-debt-from-ubc
Cameroon’s debt recovery company SRC announced it is implementing a strategy to recover CFA33.999 billion in bad debts from the Union bank of Cameroon...

Strong dynamic on public securities market to boost financial activities in Cameroon in Q4 2022 (Beac)

strong-dynamic-on-public-securities-market-to-boost-financial-activities-in-cameroon-in-q4-2022-beac
Financial activities in Cameroon are expected to improve significantly in the last three months of 2022. According to Beac’s business cycle forecast, this...

Cameroon: Public investment execution rate rose 5.2% YoY at the end of September 2022, despite the security crisis

cameroon-public-investment-execution-rate-rose-5-2-yoy-at-the-end-of-september-2022-despite-the-security-crisis
The execution rate of public investments in Cameroon rose 5.2% year-on-year to 56.10% at the end of September 2022 from 50.90%. The figures were reported...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »