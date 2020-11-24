Cameroon: ILO trains 40 business coaches on the use of the management training program “GERME”

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 9-19, 2020, in Nkoladom (not so far from Ebolowa, Southern Cameroon), the Cameroonian representation of the International Labour Office (ILO) organized a training workshop for 40 "business coaches" of the Promotion of Youth Entrepreneurship-PEA-Jeune program (a program implemented by the government with the financial assistance of the International Fund for Agricultural Development-IFAD).

During the 10 days that the session lasted, the business coaches were trained on how to use the ILO's entrepreneurship training tool "Germe." "The coaches who will now support young people were sufficiently equipped to transform the youth they will train into real assets for the development of their country. Therefore, we believe that if properly applied, what was taught here will inevitably yield results,” said Ibrahima Diallo, ILO expert, and “Germe” senior master trainer.

"I would like to thank the ILO and the PEA-Jeunes, which enabled us to benefit from this empowering training (that will soon be certifying) in the field of business management (...) Today, we are sure that we are completely equipped to give young people what they need and what they expect from us by using terms they understand,” said Anne Célestine Kengné Momo epse Dje who was one of the coaches trained during the session.

Let’s note that the ILO has been providing technical assistance to the PEA-Jeunes since 2017. This cooperation focuses on "improving the business environment in the agropastoral sector.” It also defines the methodologies to be used by facilitation and incubation institutions to strengthen the entrepreneurial capabilities of young people.

