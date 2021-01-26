logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 January 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Public management

PROMOTE2021 postponed to Feb 2022 because of Covid-19

PROMOTE2021 postponed to Feb 2022 because of Covid-19
  • Comments   -   Monday, 25 January 2021 12:53

(Business in Cameroon) - The International Foundation Inter-Progress, mandated by the Cameroonian government for the organization of the International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs, and Partnerships (PROMOTE), announces the postponement of PROMOTE 2021 (scheduled for April 24-May 2, 2021) to February 2022.  

 "Thanks to the discussions already initiated with national and international companies and institutions, we can now refine the modalities of these postponements," the foundation indicates.

According to the foundation, this postponement was due to the fears of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It adds that the 4-day "Yaoundé Forum" (whose theme is "the industrialization of Africa, a key to the emergence of the continent") presented as the main innovation of PROMOTE2021 is also postponed.

Launched in 2002, PROMOTE (always attended by about 1,000 exhibitors) has quickly become the largest economic gathering in Central Africa, according to its promoters. This postponement delays Cameroonian economic operators’ possibility to forge new business partnerships, barely a month after the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Estimated at 140,170 tons in 2020, local rice production covered only 24% of demand, MINADER reveals

cameroon-estimated-at-140-170-tons-in-2020-local-rice-production-covered-only-24-of-demand-minader-reveals
In 2020, Cameroon’s local production covered just 24.3% of its rice demand, according to figures published by the Ministry of Agriculture  (MINADER)....

Cameroon: About 2,000 companies were created over 2015-2020 thanks to Youth AEP

cameroon-about-2-000-companies-were-created-over-2015-2020-thanks-to-youth-aep
At end 2020, the Youth Agro-pastoral Entrepreneurship Promotion Program (Youth AEP – PEA Jeunes in French), funded by the International Fund for...

PROMOTE2021 postponed to Feb 2022 because of Covid-19

promote2021-postponed-to-feb-2022-because-of-covid-19
The International Foundation Inter-Progress, mandated by the Cameroonian government for the organization of the International Exhibition for...

Community integration tax: CEMAC estimates arrears at over XAF80 bln

community-integration-tax-cemac-estimates-arrears-at-over-xaf80-bln
The volume of unpaid community integration tax owed by members of the CEMAC community was estimated at XAF80 billion at end-2020. This was revealed on...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »