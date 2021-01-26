promote2021-postponed-to-feb-2022-because-of-covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - The International Foundation Inter-Progress, mandated by the Cameroonian government for the organization of the International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs, and Partnerships (PROMOTE), announces the postponement of PROMOTE 2021 (scheduled for April 24-May 2, 2021) to February 2022.

"Thanks to the discussions already initiated with national and international companies and institutions, we can now refine the modalities of these postponements," the foundation indicates.

According to the foundation, this postponement was due to the fears of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It adds that the 4-day "Yaoundé Forum" (whose theme is "the industrialization of Africa, a key to the emergence of the continent") presented as the main innovation of PROMOTE2021 is also postponed.

Launched in 2002, PROMOTE (always attended by about 1,000 exhibitors) has quickly become the largest economic gathering in Central Africa, according to its promoters. This postponement delays Cameroonian economic operators’ possibility to forge new business partnerships, barely a month after the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

BRM