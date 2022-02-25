Cameroon: the Road Fund to digitize its unreleased paper bank guarantees

(Business in Cameroon) - Aubin Moussa Essaie, director of Cameroon’s Road Fund, recently launched the recruitment of a firm for the audit and digitization of the paper bank guarantees the fund has not returned to depositors since its inception in 1998.

According to the director, the recruitment was launched because the Road Fund currently has a large stock of paper bonds. Due to the large number, it appears necessary to review them, count the number of bonds submitted per operating year as well as classify them by type and by issuer. Apart from those tasks, the selected consultant will enter the details of all the bonds audited on Tomportail, the digital platform created. Interested parties are expected to submit their applications by March 11, 2022, for the 6-month contract.

To explain the reason the Road Fund came to be left with a huge stock of paper bonds, Aubin Moussa Essaie indicates that the projects his institution funds are implemented thanks to bank guarantees.

Those guarantees are constituted of various sureties (advance payments, holdbacks, performance guarantees, etc) presented as letters from banks or insurance companies.

The Road Fund then checks the authenticity of those letters and then stores them. Normally, once the partial or total deliveries are carried out, it hands them back to the owners. However, M. Moussa Essaie explains, the procedure is not systematically followed. Hence the accumulation of paper bank guarantees.

S.A.