logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 March 2022 -
Public management

Dangote Cameroon’s market share dropped despite higher sales in 2021

Dangote Cameroon’s market share dropped despite higher sales in 2021
  • Comments   -   Friday, 25 March 2022 16:45

(Business in Cameroon) - Last year, the local subsidiary of Dangote sold 1.4 million tons of cement. This volume is 3% higher than that of the previous year.

Despite this increase, the Nigerian group's market shares are falling. They were estimated at 34% during the period under review, against 38% in 2020. This means that the company has not been able to benefit enough from the increase in demand recorded in 2021. Indeed, the size of the local market increased from 3.5 million tons to nearly 4 million tons between 2020 and 2021, up about 14%. Dangote says this trend is the result of a rise in investment in construction projects in Cameroon.

"The market is mainly driven by individual construction projects and government subdivisions. We have seen an increase in construction projects ahead of the African Cup of Nations which took place in early 2022," the company explained. Concerning the loss in market share, Dangote Cameroon says it is due to an increase in the cost of clinker after transport prices on the global market rose. But it must be said that with production capacities limited to 1.5 tons per year, the company has very little room for improvement. Cimencam, its main competitor, which has a larger production capacity (2.2 tons, expected to reach 2.5 tons in 2023) is therefore well-positioned to take advantage.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Dangote Cameroon’s market share dropped despite higher sales in 2021

dangote-cameroon-s-market-share-dropped-despite-higher-sales-in-2021
Last year, the local subsidiary of Dangote sold 1.4 million tons of cement. This volume is 3% higher than that of the previous year. Despite this...

Dutch companies explore business opportunities in Cameroon

dutch-companies-explore-business-opportunities-in-cameroon
The Cameroonian Minister of SMEs Achille Bassilekin received last March 21 a delegation of Dutch companies. The visitors expressed their ambitions to...

IFAD backs new aquaculture project in Cameroon

ifad-backs-new-aquaculture-project-in-cameroon
Cameroon is launching a new project to boost its aquaculture production. Called Aquaculture Business Development Program (ABDP), the initiative is...

Cameroon buys a lot from Russia and Ukraine but sells them almost "nothing" (report)

cameroon-buys-a-lot-from-russia-and-ukraine-but-sells-them-almost-nothing-report
Cameroon's National Institute of Statistics (INS) recently published a report on trade between the country and Russia and Ukraine. According to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan