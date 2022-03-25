dangote-cameroon-s-market-share-dropped-despite-higher-sales-in-2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Last year, the local subsidiary of Dangote sold 1.4 million tons of cement. This volume is 3% higher than that of the previous year.

Despite this increase, the Nigerian group's market shares are falling. They were estimated at 34% during the period under review, against 38% in 2020. This means that the company has not been able to benefit enough from the increase in demand recorded in 2021. Indeed, the size of the local market increased from 3.5 million tons to nearly 4 million tons between 2020 and 2021, up about 14%. Dangote says this trend is the result of a rise in investment in construction projects in Cameroon.

"The market is mainly driven by individual construction projects and government subdivisions. We have seen an increase in construction projects ahead of the African Cup of Nations which took place in early 2022," the company explained. Concerning the loss in market share, Dangote Cameroon says it is due to an increase in the cost of clinker after transport prices on the global market rose. But it must be said that with production capacities limited to 1.5 tons per year, the company has very little room for improvement. Cimencam, its main competitor, which has a larger production capacity (2.2 tons, expected to reach 2.5 tons in 2023) is therefore well-positioned to take advantage.

Sylvain Andzongo