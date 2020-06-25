logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 June 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Commercial banks contribute CFAF265 mln to the Covid-19 solidarity response fund

Cameroon: Commercial banks contribute CFAF265 mln to the Covid-19 solidarity response fund
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 25 June 2020 14:45

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 23, the professional association of credit institutions in Cameroon (APECAM), led by Alphonse Nafack (photo), handed a check of CFAF265 million to the Minister of Public health Malachie Manaouda.

This check is the contribution of banks operating in the country to the national solidarity fund set up by the Head of State against the coronavirus. The Apecam thus joins the solidarity chain prompted by the fund, to which many companies and individuals have already contributed.

According to the ordinance signed last June 3 by the President of the republic to amend the 2020 finance law, all the contributions made by companies to the fund are fully deductible from their corporate taxes counting for the 2020 financial year.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Consumer price index fell by 0.2% MoM in May 2020

cameroon-consumer-price-index-fell-by-0-2-mom-in-may-2020
In May 2020, the Consumer Price Index declined by 0.2% after a 0.4% increase the previous month, according to the National Institute of Statistics...

Cameroon: Meat production fell by 41% YoY in Q1-2020

cameroon-meat-production-fell-by-41-yoy-in-q1-2020
In the first quarter of 2020, Cameroon recorded a 41% year-over-year drop in its meat production, according to data provided by the Ministry of Livestock,...

Cameroon: Commercial banks contribute CFAF265 mln to the Covid-19 solidarity response fund

cameroon-commercial-banks-contribute-cfaf265-mln-to-the-covid-19-solidarity-response-fund
On June 23, the professional association of credit institutions in Cameroon (APECAM), led by Alphonse Nafack (photo), handed a check of CFAF265 million to...

Cameroon: Intelligence patrimoniale + denounces spoliation of state lands

cameroon-intelligence-patrimoniale-denounces-spoliation-of-state-lands
On June 23, in Yaoundé, when signing the amendment of the contract linking it with the Ministry of Property and Land Affairs (Mindcaf), audit cabinet...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »