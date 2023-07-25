Waste collection: Cameroon operationalizes a 4-year-old excise duty amid rising insalubrity

(Business in Cameroon) - Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, on Monday, signed a decree laying down the guidelines for the collection, centralization, distribution, and payment of the special excise duty whose proceeds will finance waste removal and treatment in decentralized communities. The decree operationalizes the excise duty introduced four years ago, in the 2019 finance act.

The said duty represents 0.5% of the taxable imports, excluding duty-free imports under Article 276 of the CEMAC Customs Code. According to the ministerial decree, it will be collected by customs, which will retain 5% of the collected amount as assessment and collection costs. The remaining 95% will be centralized by FEICOM -the public financial institution in charge of local development- that will redistribute it to communities and administrative districts by taking into account the size of their populations and the institutional status of each settlement.

The decree sets the redistribution quotas as follows: 17.5% of the overall proceeds will go to each of the two urban communities (Yaoundé and Douala). 35% will be distributed to regional capitals and urban communities of Bafoussam, Bamenda, Bertoua, Buéa, Ebolowa, Edéa, Garoua, Kumba, Limbé, Kribi, Maroua, Ngaoundéré, and Nkongsamba., while 30% will be divided equally between communes and administrative districts.

Decentralized management

"The right of a decentralized local authority to benefit from the proceeds of the special excise duty (...) is subject to its prior adoption of a waste management plan validated and published by competent authorities. For decentralized local authorities that do not have a waste management plan, (...) the first installment collected should (...) contribute to financing the preparation of this plan," the decree indicates. It also emphasizes that beneficiaries must keep specific accounts on the management of this tax, to ensure that the use of funds is "in line with the purpose."

In addition to decentralizing waste management in Cameroon, the operationalization of the tax, at a time when insalubrity is rising in the country’s major cities, could be the first step towards finding a solution to finance waste collection in the country. Indeed, up to now, the government has handled 85% of the waste collection bills in the country. The remaining 15% is paid by the decentralized territorial units that have contractual relationships with the main waste collection company (HYSACAM). The government’s non-payment of the waste collection bills usually results in repeated strikes by HYSACAM’s employees, leading to garbage piling up in Cameroon’s major cities.

Insufficient funding

Apart from coming late, the envelope dedicated to waste collection in Cameroon is deemed insufficient compared to needs. For instance, for 2023, the government budgeted CFAF4.7 billion for waste collection in Yaoundé, added to the 15% of the overall waste bill to be provided by the urban council. Yet, citing a 2016 World Bank report, Jean-Pierre Ymele, managing director of HYSACAM, explains that at least CFAF15 billion is needed to ensure effective waste collection in the city yearly. The estimated CFAF15 billion will surely have to be revised upwards with the population boom observed since the study period.

For the time being, the government does not indicate whether the special excise duty will replace the state subsidy hitherto allocated to this activity. However, according to the World Bank figures quoted above, even if the duty just operationalized is to complement the state subsidy, it will likely not fully address the thorny issue of the financing of waste collection in Cameroon.

For example, according to reliable sources, based on a forecasted CFAF804.7 billion customs revenue in 2021, the excise duty would have been around CFAF4 billion. Assuming that customs revenues exceed CFAF1 trillion in 2024 (the probable date of entry into force of this tax), as is the case in 2023 (CFAF1,004.7 billion in expected revenues), the duty could hardly fill the funding gap (estimated at nearly CFAF10 billion) to be filled for an effective waste collection in Yaoundé.

Brice R. Mbodiam