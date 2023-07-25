logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 July 2023 -
Public management

Customs earnings: DGD collected CFAF8bln in fines in H1-2023, up 10% YoY

  Tuesday, 25 July 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - The Directorate General of Customs (DGD) collected CFAF8 billion in fines in the first half of 2023. This is up by 10% compared to the CFAF7.3 billion collected in the same period a year earlier, the customs administration says. 

According to DGD officials, this good performance in the collection of fines is the result of a 12.2% increase in yield per case over the period under review. This yield rose from CFAF2.8 million at the end of June 2022 to CFAF3.1 million as of June 30, 2023.

This performance reflects the general upturn in customs revenue collection in Cameroon in the first half of 2023. Over the said period, the country collected CFAF486.4 billion in customs earnings, up 19.3% year-on-year.  According to official data, the country collected CFAF407.8 billion of customs revenues in the first half of 2022. 

