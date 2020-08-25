PROMOTE 2021 announced for Apr 24-May 2, 2021 in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - The Foundation Interprogress, mandated by the Cameroonian government to organize the International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs, and Partnerships (PROMOTE), announces that the 8th edition of the exhibition will be held from April 24 to May 2, 2021, at the Yaoundé conference center.

The main innovation of this edition (PROMOTE2021) will be a 4-day conference baptized "le Forum de Yaoundé" (The forum of Yaoundé). This forum will be organized around the theme “l’industrialisation de l’Afrique, une clé de l’émergence du continent” (Industrialization in Africa: a key to the emergence of the continent ?), official sources reveal.

Launched in 2002, PROMOTE -where almost 1,000 participants rush to- soon became the largest economic gathering in Central Africa, the promoters indicate.

BRM