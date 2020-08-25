logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: BMN requests XAF65 bln to upgrade 600 industrial enterprises over 2021-2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Over the 2021-2023 period, Enterprises Upgrading Office (BMN) will need XAF65 billion to implement its national strategy, according to the strategy document the office briefly presented to journalists in Kribi on August 19-21, 2020.

With this budget, the office will upgrade 600 companies, the management informed. However, the 3-year strategy still has to be validated by the government. Also, the government still has to grant legal status to BMN so that the institution could efficiently implement its projects aimed at facilitating the competitiveness of Cameroonian companies and the economy.

The Enterprises Upgrading Office has not yet been granted an adequate legal and regulatory framework. It was established and operates within a general framework for the development of companies and businesses. This framework limits the operations of BMN, which needs sustainable financing to better carry out its duties,” the expert who designed the strategy revealed.  

