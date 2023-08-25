logoBC
France estimates FDI to Cameroon at CFAF481.5bln in FY2021

(Business in Cameroon) - French foreign direct investment to Cameroon reached CFAF481.5 billion in 2021, according to data published by the French treasury last August 4. It is the second-largest in Central Africa, behind that of Congo (CFAF1574.4 billion FCFA), which benefits from major oil investments.

In 2022, nearly 200 companies (subsidiaries of French groups or companies owned by French nationals) were operating in Cameroon. They are mainly involved in "oil exploitation with Perenco, agro-industry and timber with Compagnie fruitière (bananas), Bolloré (palm oil), Somdiaa (sugar and flour), Castel (beverages), Pallisco/Pasquet (timber), construction and public works with Vinci/Sogea-Satom, Fayat/Razel, Bouygues/DTP Terrassement, industry with Air Liquide, transport and logistics with Bolloré (Africa Global Logistics, since March 2023) and MSC (Douala and Kribi container terminals and railroads), CMA-CGM/Delmas, Bureau Veritas, financial activities with Société Générale, and AXA, telecommunications with Orange, distribution with the successful establishment of Super U, Casino and Carrefour supermarkets, CFAO/Laborex (vehicles and pharmaceutical products) and TotalEnergies (distribution of refined petroleum products)," the French treasury lists.  

The institution also reveals that several French companies are positioned for major projects in Cameroon, notably the 420 MW Nachtigal hydroelectric dam, which will boost the country’s electricity production capacity by 30%. In June 2019, mining group Eramet won a mining title for a rutile deposit in Akonolinga (Centre region). A €50 million  (CFAF 32.8 billion) concessional loan from the French Treasury was also signed to finance the acquisition of 227 Desautel rescue vehicles for Cameroon’s fire department.

Frédéric Nonos

