Road maintenance: the road fund used only 10.62% of its yearly budget in H1-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - For the 2020 financial year, the Cameroonian road fund allocated a budget of CFAF39 billion for road maintenance. Nevertheless, despite the rise in its financial needs, it may not use all of this envelope that is down by CFAF9 billion compared with the budget of the previous two financial years.

On June 24, during the review of road maintenance projects held at the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp), the administrator of this administrative institution indicated that to date, the budget’s consumption rate is only 10.62%, against 25% by the same period last year. This rate is due to the low resource disbursement and the terminations of some companies’ contracts over various faults.

According to Mintp, there are about 152 road maintenance contracts in progress or suspended in the ten regions. These contracts involve national, regional, municipal, civil engineering, road structures and crossings, and represent a total length of 7666.44 km.

