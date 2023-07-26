ins-seeks-700-agents-for-its-3rd-economic-census

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) launched on Tuesday, a call for applications to recruit 700 enumerators for its upcoming economic census. The recruited agents will survey all the economic entities in the towns/neighborhoods assigned to each of them, the call for application informs.

According to the INS, this census will provide "detailed information on all the economic entities operating on the national territory, thus informing the formulation and monitoring-evaluation of development policies focused on entrepreneurship."

This is the third economic census Cameroon will carry out. The previous two were respectively carried out in 2009 and 2016. For this edition, the agents will be recruited for two months. They must be of Cameroonian origin, hold a baccalauréat or an equivalent diploma. They must also send their applications within 20 working days of the publication of the call for applications.

BRM