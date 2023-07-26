logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 July 2023 -
Public management

INS seeks 700 agents for its 3rd economic census

INS seeks 700 agents for its 3rd economic census
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 26 July 2023 14:02

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) launched on Tuesday, a call for applications to recruit 700 enumerators for its upcoming economic census. The recruited agents will survey all the economic entities in the towns/neighborhoods assigned to each of them, the call for application informs.  

According to the INS, this census will provide "detailed information on all the economic entities operating on the national territory, thus informing the formulation and monitoring-evaluation of development policies focused on entrepreneurship."

This is the third economic census Cameroon will carry out.  The previous two were respectively carried out in 2009 and 2016. For this edition, the agents will be recruited for two months. They must be of Cameroonian origin, hold a baccalauréat or an equivalent diploma. They must also send their applications within 20 working days of the publication of the call for applications. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon's public debt dipped slightly (-0.4% YoY) to CFAF12,137 billion at end-June 2023 (CAA)

cameroon-s-public-debt-dipped-slightly-0-4-yoy-to-cfaf12-137-billion-at-end-june-2023-caa
Cameroon’s public sector debt was CFAF12,137 billion on June 30, 2023, according to the national sinking fund (CAA). It represents 43.8% of GDP (far less...

INS seeks 700 agents for its 3rd economic census

ins-seeks-700-agents-for-its-3rd-economic-census
The National Institute of Statistics (INS) launched on Tuesday, a call for applications to recruit 700 enumerators for its upcoming economic census. The...

Chad pipeline: Cameroon collected CFAF27.1bln in transit duties in H1-2023

chad-pipeline-cameroon-collected-cfaf27-1bln-in-transit-duties-in-h1-2023
The Chad-Cameroon pipeline generated CFAF27.1 billion in transit duties for Cameroon in the first half of 2023, figures from the General Directorate of...

Customs earnings: DGD collected CFAF8bln in fines in H1-2023, up 10% YoY

customs-earnings-dgd-collected-cfaf8bln-in-fines-in-h1-2023-up-10-yoy
The Directorate General of Customs (DGD) collected CFAF8 billion in fines in the first half of 2023. This is up by 10% compared to the CFAF7.3 billion...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »