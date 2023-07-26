logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 July 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon's public debt dipped slightly (-0.4% YoY) to CFAF12,137 billion at end-June 2023 (CAA)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s public sector debt was CFAF12,137 billion on June 30, 2023, according to the national sinking fund (CAA). It represents 43.8% of GDP (far less than the 70% authorized on the CEMAC convergence criteria), slightly down by 0.4% year-on-year. 

"It is important to note that this outstanding amount does not take into account the ECMR 2023 multi-tranche bond, issued on the financial market and subscribed for around CFAF 176.7 billion. Subject to confirmation of the value dates of these operations, this amount will be taken into account in the public debt statistics for July," the CAA points out.

According to the CAA, around 92.6% of the total debt is held by the central government, i.e. CFAF11,240 billion, representing 40.6% of GDP. This debt is slightly down by 0.8% year-on-year.  Public enterprises and establishments accounted for 7.3% of public debt at the end of June 2023, or CFAF887 billion (3.2% of GDP), while the debt of decentralized local authorities represented only 0.1% (around CFAF10.2 billion FCFA) of total public debt as of that date.  

Let’s note that according to the CAA, "public debt is defined as all the liabilities of the State in the form of debt (...) For the time being, this public debt is mainly limited to that of the central government and public enterprises and establishments. Works to identify and assess the debt of decentralized local authorities are ongoing."

