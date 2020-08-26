Cameroon’s exports could drop by 40% this year because of the Covid-19 (BEAC study)

(Business in Cameroon) - The coronavirus pandemic exposes Cameroon to five shocks. This is revealed in a study entitled ‘quels sont les effets des chocs liés à la pandémie Covid-19 au Cameroun ?’ (What are the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon?) written by Francis Ghislain Ngomba Bodi, executive of the Directorate of Studies, Research, and Statistics at the Beac.

The said shocks are the following: "an epidemiological shock, a supply shock, a domestic demand shock, an oil shock, and a foreign demand shock."

According to the writer, this sour situation should cost the country "6% of GDP in 2020, with a drop of about 12% in consumption and up to 40% drop in exports. The budget deficit will worsen and will likely double. Private investment may not return to its pre-crisis level before the end of 2021."

The study (published on the Beac’s website) suggests that to mitigate the impacts of this recession, the government should support industrial companies so that they can increase their market share in the wake of the economic recovery in 2021 and maintain employment at a certain level.

“This direct support to companies and indirect support to households will keep demand afloat. It will require a sharp increase in public debt, the burden of which will have to be mitigated by a massive purchase of public securities by the central bank. This is the prerequisite for a strong economic rebound in 2021-2022,” the study concludes.

BRM