Yaoundé - 26 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Exports revenues were up by 13% YoY in 2019

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:53

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon generated XAF2,392.8 billion of export revenues, according to a recent report from the national institute for statistics INS. This performance is up by over XAF280 billion (13.3%), according to the report.

This rise was due to an increase in crude oil exports. The value of the latter rose by 15.9% year-over-year showing the dynamism of the local production. Its quantity rose by 31.2% compared with the volume exported in 2018, the report indicates.

Unlike oil exports, the quantity of non-oil and gas products exported in 2019 dropped by 12.3% but the value rose by 0.6% year-over-year.

BRM

