douala-customs-reopens-public-auctions-after-a-year-off

(Business in Cameroon) - Customs-led public auctions relaunch Tuesday, September 26 in Douala, after a year of break. The sales will end on September 28, according to the official timetable.

Goods to be sold are those that have been stored for more than nine months without being cleared from customs warehouses. They include various items such as electronics, household appliances, antiques, food products, machinery, etc. The customs estimates their value at tens of millions of FCFA.

Let’s note that public auctions are held to relieve congestion in ports and customs warehouses, increase customs revenues, and boost the competitiveness of the national economy through better management of goods flows.