cameroonraises-cfa50bn-on-thebeacmarketwithhigher-rates

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’sTreasuryraised a total of CFA49.8 billion on the Beac public securitiesmarketduring the week of October 16 to 20, 2023, welearned. According to the operations report published by the central bank, thesefundswereraisedthrough issues of 26-week fungibleTreasury bills (BTA) (CFA39.8 billion raised out of CFA40 billion sought) and 52-week bills (the 10 billion soughtwereoversubscribed).

The weightedaverageinterest rates for these transactions were 5.59% for 26-week BTAs and 5.85% for 52-week securities, for an overallaverage of 5.7%, wellabove the usual 3%. This rate isevenslightlyhigherthan the 5.67% averageoffered by the CameroonTreasury on thismarket in September2023 but remainsbelow the generalmarketaverage, estimated at 6.29% thatmonth.

Investorinterest in Cameroonian bonds, whichpicked up again in September, continued in October, after the lack of interestseen at the start of the year. According to central bank data, the subscription rate for the 26-week BTAswas 99.80%, while 52-week securitieswere 140% oversubscribed. By way of comparison, the averagesubscription rates for thiscategory of securitiesin Cameroonwere 46.7% and 68.8% in June and August 2023 respectively.