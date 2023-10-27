cameroonraises-cfa50bn-on-thebeacmarketwithhigher-rates

logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 October 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon raises CFA50bn on the Beac market with higher rates

Cameroon raises CFA50bn on the Beac market with higher rates
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 26 October 2023 10:57

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’sTreasuryraised a total of CFA49.8 billion on the Beac public securitiesmarketduring the week of October 16 to 20, 2023, welearned. According to the operations report published by the central bank, thesefundswereraisedthrough issues of 26-week fungibleTreasury bills (BTA) (CFA39.8 billion raised out of CFA40 billion sought) and 52-week bills (the 10 billion soughtwereoversubscribed).

The weightedaverageinterest rates for these transactions were 5.59% for 26-week BTAs and 5.85% for 52-week securities, for an overallaverage of 5.7%, wellabove the usual 3%. This rate isevenslightlyhigherthan the 5.67% averageoffered by the CameroonTreasury on thismarket in September2023 but remainsbelow the generalmarketaverage, estimated at 6.29% thatmonth.

Investorinterest in Cameroonian bonds, whichpicked up again in September, continued in October, after the lack of interestseen at the start of the year. According to central bank data, the subscription rate for the 26-week BTAswas 99.80%, while 52-week securitieswere 140% oversubscribed. By way of comparison, the averagesubscription rates for thiscategory of securitiesin Cameroonwere 46.7% and 68.8% in June and August 2023 respectively.

back to top

Socapalm's H1 2023 profit up 15.6% yoy, despite lower production

socapalm-s-h1-2023-profit-up-15-6-yoy-despite-lower-production
Cameroon’s palm company Socapalm reported a 15.6% increase in net profit after tax during the first half of 2023, reaching CFA13.7 billion, up from...

AfDB launches TAAT-phase 2 in Cameroon

afdb-launches-taat-phase-2-in-cameroon
The African Development Bank (AfDB) officially launched the second phase of its Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation- TAAT in Cameroon....

Cameroon secures CFA133bn AfDB loan to restore 173km of road in the Far North

cameroon-secures-cfa133bn-afdb-loan-to-restore-173km-of-road-in-the-far-north
The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a loan of €203.11 million, or a little more than CFA133 billion to finance a road rehabilitation in the...

Cameroon raises CFA50bn on the Beac market with higher rates

cameroonraises-cfa50bn-on-thebeacmarketwithhigher-rates
Cameroon’sTreasuryraised a total of CFA49.8 billion on the Beac public securitiesmarketduring the week of October 16 to 20, 2023, welearned. According to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »