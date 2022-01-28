Cameroon collected XAF29.1 bln of transit revenues on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline in 2021 (Customs)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon collected XAF29.1 billion of transit duties on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, revealed Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, Director General of Cameroon’s customs, on the sidelines of the celebration of the International Customs Day, in Yaoundé, on January 26, 2022.

The volume mentioned is below the amount collected in 2020. Indeed, according to figures published by the Pipeline Steering and Monitoring Committee (PSMC), as of November 30, 2020, Cameroon had collected XAF33.4 billion of transit fees on that pipeline.

Although down year-on-year in 2021, the overall volume of transit fees collected is well above the various amount collected yearly before the year 2013 when Cameroon decided to renegotiate the transit fees after noticing that it brought in only XAF85.5 billion revenue over eight years.

After tough negotiations with Cotco, the company that manages the pipeline, Cameroon was able to secure the revaluation of that fee and even the agreement that the fee will be updated every five years. The new fee structure significantly boosted the revenues Cameroon generates from that infrastructure used to transport crude oil from Chad’s oil fields to Cameroon.

The last fee update happened in 2018. So the next one will occur in September 2023.

BRM