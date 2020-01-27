logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon : French embassy announces a new visa appointment system

  • Comments   -   Monday, 27 January 2020 10:38

(Business in Cameroon) - Starting from February 3, 2020, the visa service of the French embassy will set up new system of free appointments for visa applications.” This announcement was made a few days ago by the French embassy in Cameroon.

The diplomatic representation indicates that applicants will have to make an appointment on the internet for an ordinary visa application. At the end of the appointment booking procedure, an e-mail confirming the appointment will be sent to the applicant who will have to print the appointment booking receipt, which will allow access to the visa service.  

 “Notice: once you have obtained your appointment, it is not necessary to arrive 2 hours in advance. You will only be able to access the visa service 15 minutes before your appointment time. On the French visa website - a single portal containing all the information you need to guide you through the process and assist you at each stage of your application - you can obtain information on the status of your application,” the embassy indicates.  

Let’s note that since January 1, 2020, it has become mandatory to fill the online visa application form on the www.france-visas.gouv.fr  website.

