Yaoundé - 27 February 2020 -
Public management

Mbanga-Bakoko social housing : Construction companies ordered to deliver works by end 2020

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 27 February 2020 15:38

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, companies working on the construction of the social housing at Mbanga-Bakoko are ordered to deliver the houses before end 2020. This order was instructed by Ahmadou Sardaouna (photo), Director-General of Société immobilière du Cameroun (SIC) during his visit in Douala last February 20.

During the visit, the officer noticed that the execution rate of the construction contracts launched 10 years ago is no more than 50%.

This glaring lateness in the project aimed at providing additional 10,000 social houses to the government is the fault of companies in charge.

Many missions conducted on the field over the 10 years revealed that many of those companies do not have good financial standing. The contracts with many of them have been canceled but never reattributed.

BRM

