logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 March 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Water supply projects worth XAF35.4 bln to be delivered in Apr 2020 (Camwater)

Cameroon: Water supply projects worth XAF35.4 bln to be delivered in Apr 2020 (Camwater)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 27 March 2020 11:20

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Water Utilities (Camwater) is currently implementing water supply projects in every region of Cameroon to improve the population’s access to clean water.

According to Camwater, these projects estimated at XAF35.4 billion, are funded by backers such as Belfius, and the Cameroonian government (XAF9.2 billion).

Some of the projects are mainly being carried out in the Eastern region. They include the construction of a water catchment system and the installation of a raw water pumping station, a concrete treatment plant (30 m3/h), a 70 m3 treated water tank and a 300 m3 water tower in Dimako.

In Lomié, Camwater has launched the construction of a concrete treatment plant (60 m3/h) including a catchment system, the installation of a pumping unit, a 130 m3 treated water tank, an engine room, a 500 m3 storage tank, a 3,200-metre medium-voltage line and the installation of a 160 kVa transformer.

To improve drinking water supply in Bertoua, Camwater currently produces about 3,000 m3 daily. By the end of the project, daily production should rise to 7,500 m3.

This production, supply, and storage boosting actions will also be carried out in 13 other localities in Cameroon including Bangoua, Banyo, Chidifi, Mayo Oulo, Mbe, Pitoa, Sa'a and Yoko, the company indicates.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Water supply projects worth XAF35.4 bln to be delivered in Apr 2020 (Camwater)

cameroon-water-supply-projects-worth-xaf35-4-bln-to-be-delivered-in-apr-2020-camwater
Cameroon Water Utilities (Camwater) is currently implementing water supply projects in every region of Cameroon to improve the population’s access to...

Cameroon to elaborate a stimulus plan for projects funded by China

cameroon-to-elaborate-a-stimulus-plan-for-projects-funded-by-china
In Cameroon, the government is taking measures to relaunch projects funded by China. During the cabinet council held in Yaoundé on March 26, 2020, the...

Air France exceptionally authorized to fly passengers wishing to return to France

air-france-exceptionally-authorized-to-fly-passengers-wishing-to-return-to-france
"Cameroonian authorities have just given their agreement for two exceptional Air France flights to take passengers wishing to return to France. More...

Coronavirus: Cobac prescribes “caution” in the restructuration of affected companies’ debts

coronavirus-cobac-prescribes-caution-in-the-restructuration-of-affected-companies-debts
"The impact of this global health crisis, although difficult to determine in terms of scale and duration, will affect the repayment capacity of several...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises