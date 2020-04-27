logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 April 2020 -
Public management

Postal sector: Cameroon sets up to XAF10 mln of fines against various offenses

  • Comments   -   Monday, 27 April 2020 10:17

(Business in Cameroon) - After deliberation and adoption by parliament, the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, signed the law governing postal activity in Cameroon on 23 April.

Concerning administrative sanctions, article 70 sets fines comprised between XAF1 million and 10 million for people who establish and operate a postal network or service without an operating permit. Article 70 (2) of the Act provides that "operators and owners of postal networks who, without legitimate reasons, do not comply with requests for interconnection or access to a postal network shall be liable to a penalty of between XAF1 million and 5 million."

Postal operators who provide any postal services or establish a postal network or operate that network for persons without operating licenses are liable to a fine comprised between XAF1 million and 8 million. Also, postal operators who violate a decision to suspend or withdraw their operating title shall be liable to a penalty of between XAF5 million and 10 million.

Additionally, postal operators who fail to transmit their financial statements to the Regulatory Agency within the time limit set by the formal notice addressed to them following this Act shall be liable to a penalty of between XAF5 million and 10 million.

Paragraph 10 of the same article 70, provides that, "holders of a concession or license who oppose a control or audit provided for in the regulations in force shall be liable to a penalty of XAF10 million."

The exercise of postal activity under Cameroonian law consists of the collection, sorting, transport, and distribution of mail and/or press, expedited mail, and money transfers.

