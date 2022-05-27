International air traffic drops by 62% in Cameroon, due to Covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - The international air traffic in Cameroon fell by 62.04% from 868,788 to 357,564 passengers between 2019 and 2020. Domestic traffic also followed the same trend falling by 70.83% from 329,781 to 104,295 passengers over the same period.

According to the Ministry of Transport, which released these statistics, this poor performance is due to the restrictive measures deployed worldwide to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, 51% of overall air traffic in Cameroon was international, 23% was transit while 15% was domestic, and 14% sub-regional.

"At the airports of Maroua Salak, Yaoundé, and Douala, departure flights over the period 2016-2020 were more frequent than arrival flights. The number of incoming flights rose from 585,538 in 2016 to 719,778 in 2019 before falling drastically in 2020. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of passengers fell by about 63% both for departures and arrivals in all the airports mentioned," the transport ministry revealed.

Let’s note that besides Camair Co, the national airline, 14 other airlines operate in the country.

L.A.