Cameroon to promote 14 local dishes through labeling

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is mulling over labeling 14 local dishes to promote them internationally. As part of this initiative, the Minister of Tourism, Maïgari Bello Bouba, chaired on June 24, 2022, in Yaoundé, a national workshop to educate participants on the benefits of intellectual property, and inform them on the intellectual property instruments that can be used to promote 14 typical Cameroonian dishes. The ultimate goal is to make the dishes tourist assets for the country.

"When a tourist arrives somewhere, he goes to the restaurant and asks for the local cuisine. This cuisine is what he keeps in mind and what makes him want to come back,” the minister said.

The meeting in Yaoundé was organized within the framework of the project called "Intellectual Property and Gastronomic Tourism in Peru and other developing countries," which the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has been implementing in Cameroon for 3 years.

As a reminder, this new labeling initiative comes after the labeling of Oku white honey, produced in the Northwest, and Penja pepper, a world-renowned spice produced in the Littoral region of the country.

BRM