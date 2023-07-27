logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 July 2023 -
Public management

Yaoundé will soon improve water supply with connection to 300,000 m3 /day treatment plant

Yaoundé will soon improve water supply with connection to 300,000 m3 /day treatment plant
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 27 July 2023 09:20

(Business in Cameroon) - Works to connect Yaoundé to the water treatment plant, built in the framework of supply project Paepys, will start on July 29, 2023. The news was announced by Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, in a release published earlier today. According to the release, the works will disrupt the water supply in some districts in the city. 

Nevertheless, the connection announced after years of delay will ensure Yaoundé will be supplied with part of the 300,000 metric cubes of water expected daily from the treatment plant. This additional supply will complement the 100,000 metric cubes of water currently supplied by the Akmonyada treatment plant, leading to almost daily rationing in the city of Yaoundé. 

The connection alone will not ultimately be enough to supply more water in Yaoundé, however. Supply network reconfiguration and adaptation works will have to be completed first. 

In September 2022, the State of Cameroon requested a $35.16 million (just over CFAF 23 billion) loan from Eximbank-India to finance a project to reconfigure Yaoundé's drinking water distribution network. The project will involve the supply and installation of 348 km of pipes and the connections of 29,248 individuals. 

BRM

back to top

Yaoundé will soon improve water supply with connection to 300,000 m3 /day treatment plant

yaounde-will-soon-improve-water-supply-with-connection-to-300-000-m3-day-treatment-plant
Works to connect Yaoundé to the water treatment plant, built in the framework of supply project Paepys, will start on July 29, 2023. The news was...

At 7.8%, inflation reached new high in May 2023 (INS)

at-7-8-inflation-reached-new-high-in-may-2023-ins
In May 2023, Cameroon’s inflation stood at 7.8%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reveals in its recent brief on consumption prices.  The...

Cameroon's public debt dipped slightly (-0.4% YoY) to CFAF12,137 billion at end-June 2023 (CAA)

cameroon-s-public-debt-dipped-slightly-0-4-yoy-to-cfaf12-137-billion-at-end-june-2023-caa
Cameroon’s public sector debt was CFAF12,137 billion on June 30, 2023, according to the national sinking fund (CAA). It represents 43.8% of GDP (far less...

INS seeks 700 agents for its 3rd economic census

ins-seeks-700-agents-for-its-3rd-economic-census
The National Institute of Statistics (INS) launched on Tuesday, a call for applications to recruit 700 enumerators for its upcoming economic census. The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »