Yaoundé will soon improve water supply with connection to 300,000 m3 /day treatment plant

(Business in Cameroon) - Works to connect Yaoundé to the water treatment plant, built in the framework of supply project Paepys, will start on July 29, 2023. The news was announced by Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, in a release published earlier today. According to the release, the works will disrupt the water supply in some districts in the city.

Nevertheless, the connection announced after years of delay will ensure Yaoundé will be supplied with part of the 300,000 metric cubes of water expected daily from the treatment plant. This additional supply will complement the 100,000 metric cubes of water currently supplied by the Akmonyada treatment plant, leading to almost daily rationing in the city of Yaoundé.

The connection alone will not ultimately be enough to supply more water in Yaoundé, however. Supply network reconfiguration and adaptation works will have to be completed first.

In September 2022, the State of Cameroon requested a $35.16 million (just over CFAF 23 billion) loan from Eximbank-India to finance a project to reconfigure Yaoundé's drinking water distribution network. The project will involve the supply and installation of 348 km of pipes and the connections of 29,248 individuals.

BRM