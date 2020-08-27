Port of Douala: Ngondi Éboua becomes the Deputy Director of the delegated agency in charge of dredging

(Business in Cameroon) - Today, August 27, 2020, in Douala, Cyrus Ngo'o, the Managing Director of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD), will inaugurate Samuel Ngondi Eboua as the Deputy Director of the agency in charge of dredging at the port of Douala-Bonabéri.

With his deputy Idriss Beye, Samuel Ngondi Eboua will lead the PAD’s strategy aimed at being autonomous in dredging. This is the second delegated management being set up by the port to bring in incomes and reduce expenses that threaten the port’s finances.

Samuel Ngondi Eboua is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) of Liege, Belgium. He started his career in 1984 after his studies. After a few years abroad, he returned to Cameroon as Director of Communication and Commercial Strategies of the Cameroonian Urban Mutual Betting (PMUC) in 1999.

A few years later, he started working for Orange Cameroon as Secretary-General of the Orange Cameroon Foundation. After that, he assumed the position of communication manager for this operator and then Director of Institutional Relations for the same operator until his retirement in December 2018

S.A.