israeli-ceragon-networks-ltd-wins-xaf1-3-bln-contract-to-improve-rail-transport-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Camrail recently selected the Israeli firm Ceragon Networks Ltd for the supply and installation of transmission equipment by radio-relay, energy, and VHF radio on the Douala-Ngaoundéré artery. The Israeli firm was selected at the end of an international call for tenders organized within the framework of Camrail’s multimodal transport project (rail and road) in Cameroon.

According to Camrail, the value of the contract awarded to the Israeli company (which is based in Tel Aviv and listed on Nasdaq) is worth XAF1.397 billion. The multinational company will provide network equipment (for point-to-point wireless connectivity specifically) mainly used by mobile operators and wireless service providers as well as private companies for wireless connection.

The multimodal project (implemented with the financial support of the World Bank) is mainly aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of transport along the Yaoundé-Kousseri corridor. To achieve these objectives, a volume of financing worth XAF35 billion was mobilized by the Cameroonian government and the project partners.

According to the Ministry of Public Works (a partner in the project), the project has three essential components. First is a road component (with the rehabilitation of the 62 km long Maroua-Mora road) that captures 74% of the financing. Next comes the rail component aimed at improving the fluidity of rail transport between Yaoundé and Ngaoundéré. This component represents 13% of the financing. Finally, there is a component relating to institutional support for the enhancement of the transport sector and the management of the project. The said institutional support component represents 13% of the financing.

