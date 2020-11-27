logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 November 2020 -
Public management

Israeli Ceragon Networks Ltd wins XAF1.3 bln contract to improve rail transport in Cameroon

Israeli Ceragon Networks Ltd wins XAF1.3 bln contract to improve rail transport in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Friday, 27 November 2020 12:49

(Business in Cameroon) - Camrail recently selected the Israeli firm Ceragon Networks Ltd for the supply and installation of transmission equipment by radio-relay, energy, and VHF radio on the Douala-Ngaoundéré artery. The Israeli firm was selected at the end of an international call for tenders organized within the framework of Camrail’s multimodal transport project (rail and road) in Cameroon.

According to Camrail, the value of the contract awarded to the Israeli company (which is based in Tel Aviv and listed on Nasdaq) is worth XAF1.397 billion. The multinational company will provide network equipment (for point-to-point wireless connectivity specifically) mainly used by mobile operators and wireless service providers as well as private companies for wireless connection.

The multimodal project (implemented with the financial support of the World Bank) is mainly aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of transport along the Yaoundé-Kousseri corridor. To achieve these objectives, a volume of financing worth XAF35 billion was mobilized by the Cameroonian government and the project partners.

According to the Ministry of Public Works (a partner in the project), the project has three essential components. First is a road component (with the rehabilitation of the 62 km long Maroua-Mora road) that captures 74% of the financing. Next comes the rail component aimed at improving the fluidity of rail transport between Yaoundé and Ngaoundéré. This component represents 13% of the financing.  Finally, there is a component relating to institutional support for the enhancement of the transport sector and the management of the project. The said institutional support component represents 13% of the financing.  

S.A.

back to top

Israeli Ceragon Networks Ltd wins XAF1.3 bln contract to improve rail transport in Cameroon

israeli-ceragon-networks-ltd-wins-xaf1-3-bln-contract-to-improve-rail-transport-in-cameroon
Camrail recently selected the Israeli firm Ceragon Networks Ltd for the supply and installation of transmission equipment by radio-relay, energy, and VHF...

Cameroon saved XAF40 bln of wage bill this year, PM Joseph Dion Nguté reveals

cameroon-saved-xaf40-bln-of-wage-bill-this-year-pm-joseph-dion-ngute-reveals
This year, Cameroon saved XAF40 billion of wage bills. This was revealed by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté while presenting the government's economic,...

CEMAC: Gabon, CAR and Cameroon had the highest interest rates on medium-term loans in H1-2020

cemac-gabon-car-and-cameroon-had-the-highest-interest-rates-on-medium-term-loans-in-h1-2020
Between January and June 2020, Cameroonian banks were very demanding, as far as interest rates are concerned, for medium-term loans (repayable over about...

Cemac: Interbank transactions were up in number but down in value at end Jul,2020

cemac-interbank-transactions-were-up-in-number-but-down-in-value-at-end-jul-2020
In its recently-published September 2020 monetary policy report, the Bank of Central African States (Beac) reveals that during the period ending in late...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »