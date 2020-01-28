egypt-plans-to-open-a-log-processing-unit-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 24, 2020, the Egyptian Ambassador to Cameroon accompanied a delegation led by the Egyptian Minister of Public Affairs, Hisham Tawfik, to a meeting with the Cameroonian Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Jules Doret Ndongo.

Officially, the two parties discussed cooperation between their countries, including a project to build a log processing unit in Cameroon. The production from this unit will be exported to Egypt and to other countries around the world, it is reported.

For a better management of this project, the Egyptian side has expressed the wish to be supported by the Cameroonian government, particularly with regard to the investment incentives provided for in the Cameroonian law. One of such laws is the 2013 law revised in 2017, which grants investors exemptions ranging from 5 to 10 years, both in the establishment and operational phases of their projects.

BRM