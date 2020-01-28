Cameroon : Gicam threatens to exclude members found guilty of corruption

“(Business in Cameroon) - We plan to put measures in place to exclude companies found guilty of having engaged in obvious acts of corruption from our ranks,” Célestin Tawamba (photo), president of the Groupement inter-patronal du Cameroun (Gicam), indicates in the "Bulletin du patronat" No. 77 of December 2019.

Mr. Tawamba notes that “some economic actors distinguish themselves by instinctively trying to give bribe even if sometimes, they have the law by their side." On the economic level, corruption distorts competition between companies and diverts important funds from productive investment in the economy.

At the judicial level, he added, corruption distorts the competence, independence, and impartiality of the judiciary and the administrative power. As a result, this scourge feeds mistrust towards public institutions and undermines the rule of law. Generally, he added, “corruption hinders the introduction of changes needed to solve our problems.”

“These are some of the shortcomings that damage the image of the company and undermine the announced progress towards the economic emergence of our country. These are serious and unethical acts,” he said.

Célestin Tawamba points out that Gicam has an Ethics and Governance Commission that deals with issues related to ethics, compliance, governance, transparency and the fight against corruption. In December 2018, it published a Statement on Corporate Governance and before the end of 2020, it will publish a Corporate Governance Code.

Gicam was founded on June 12, 1957. Today, the organization has approximately 200 members, companies and professional unions combined.

