Cameroon : 3,336 teachers received XAF1.5 bln of undue salary adjustments over the 2012-2018 period

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, 3,366 teachers under the Ministry of secondary education collected XAF1.59 billion of undue salary adjustments over the 2012-2018 period. This is revealed by the General Directorate of the Budget, which posted the results of the task force set up to verify (and require refund if necessary) the salary adjustment of teachers under the Ministry of Secondary Education.

The amounts received by the teachers vary between XAF30,000 and XAF10 million. Indeed, some teachers who should normally receive XAF14 million as salary adjustments received XAF25 million instead.

Following the discovery, the General Directorate sent claim for refund to the teachers concerned.

This verification is part of Coppe, the physical counting operation launched by Cameroon in April 2018. Thanks to Coppe, Cameroon identified and removed 10,000 fictitious public servants from its payroll saving XAF30 billion in 2019. The servants removed were either absent from their working posts, dead but not declared or have resigned.

Sylvain Andzongo