Tax reforms: Close to XAF10 bln was paid through mobile money in Cameroon in 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, close to XAF10 billion of taxes were paid to the Directorate General of Taxation through mobile money in 2021. The figure was revealed by Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze, on February 25, 2022, in Yaoundé, during the annual conference of central, decentralized, and external services of the Ministry of Finance.

The volume of taxes paid via mobile money that year is almost half of the XAF25 billion of the amount paid by taxpayers through bank transfers during the same period, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

In light of the figures published by the ministry, the volume of taxes paid via mobile money is still low. It is just 0.47% of the XAF2,109.3 billion tax revenues collected by the Directorate General of Taxes in 2021.

The process of allowing tax payment through mobile money services started in Cameroon in the 2014 finance law. Indeed, to simplify tax procedures and secure revenues, the law authorized the payment of taxes through mobile money.

At first, the reform was limited to the payment of property taxes on real estate properties in Yaoundé and Douala. It was then generalized in 2021, with the prohibition of cash in tax transactions and the authorization for small taxpayers to pay all their taxes through the mobile money services offered by MTN and ORANGE.

