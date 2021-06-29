Cameroon recorded XAF845 bln of tax revenue in Jan - May 2021, up XAF50 bln YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon collected XAF845 billion of tax revenues between January and May 2021, according to Modeste Mopa Fatoing (photo), director-general of taxes. This envelope is up by XAF50 billion compared with the XAF795 billion the country collected over the same period in 2020.

According to M. Mopa, this increase in the taxes collected is due to the reforms being implemented by the tax administration, for years now, to optimize tax collection, through dematerialization of the processes (from declaration to payment ).

"We have made notable progress. The reforms are nearly completed. Our initial plan was to dematerialize all the tax procedures, from taxpayers` registration in the database to declaration and payment (…) Nowadays, all the processes can be completed online by companies under the large, medium, small and micro enterprises divisions in regional capitals. These companies can complete the processes right from their smartphones or laptops and pay their taxes without even setting foot inside tax administrations. There is no more a collection bureau at tax offices. Even the various tax certificates can be obtained online, " the director-general of taxes explains.

With the dematerialization, there are no more cash transactions or physical contact with tax agents. Therefore, the past corruption avenues are closed. Also, the government optimized tax collection by subcontracting the collection of some taxes to external partners. Examples of such taxes include the airport taxes collected by airlines or the vehicle circulation tax, which is now collected when the compulsory car insurance is subscribed.

BRM