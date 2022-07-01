logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2022 -
Public management

Prices of imported food products jumped 15.3% YoY in Douala in May 2022

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 28 June 2022 17:46

(Business in Cameroon) - May 2022 was marked by an increase in the prices of imported food items in Douala. According to data just published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), compared to the same period in 2021, "final household consumption prices have risen by 6%" in Cameroon's economic capital. This is well above the tolerance threshold of 3% allowed in the CEMAC.”

“This development in May 2022 is linked to the surge in food prices," which rose by 12.4% year-on-year, with a peak of 15.3% for imported food products (compared with 11.4% for local products).

The growing inflation in Douala is the result of the gloomy international situation resulting from the post-Covid period, which was aggravated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The combination of these two factors has led to a sharp rise in the price of raw materials, oil, and freight on the international market, with higher production costs for both importers and local producers of consumer goods.

BRM

