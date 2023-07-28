FDI inflows to Cameroon dropped 7.7% YoY to CFAF532 bln in 2022 (report)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon captured $889 million (CFAF532.2 billion at current dollar value) in foreign direct investments (FDIs) in 2022. According to figures revealed by the World Investment Report, published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), this volume is down 7.7% (CFAF44.8 billion), compared with the $964 million (CFAF577.1 billion) captured by the country in 2021.

This drop is consistent with the situation observed across the CEMAC zone over the same period. Indeed, in this sub-region, FDIs fell by almost CFAF300 billion (12%), from $4.1 billion (CFAF2,455 billion) in 2021 to just $3.6 billion (CFAF2,156 billion in 2022). According to UNCTAD, this drop in FDI inflows to the CEMAC zone is due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, and to the pressure exerted by debt burdens on countries worldwide.

A compilation of UNCTAD data shows that despite being down year-on-year, the FDI inflow in Cameroon was the second highest in the last five years. Indeed, after peaking at CFAF598 billion in 2019, FDI inflows in Cameroon never crossed the CFAF500 billion mark up till 2022. The inflows fell to CFAF284 billion in 2020, the lowest volume in the last five years (CFAF365.3 billion, CFAF386.8 billion and CFAF474.2 billion from 2015 to 2017, then CFAF443.9 billion in 2018).

Officially, most of the FDI inflows come from China, which has been Cameroon's leading foreign investor since the 2000s. "Between 2000 and 2014, Cameroon captured CFAF 2,750 billion in foreign direct investment, of which CFAF 1,850 billion came from China. This represents around 67% of FDI entering Cameroon (...) The other FDI came from countries such as France, the United States, and Nigeria," reads a document from the Presidency of the Republic, citing UNCTAD data.

This predominance of Chinese investment in Cameroon was reinforced by the launch of first-generation structural projects (bridges, roads, dams, etc.) in the 2010s. Thanks to the provisions of loan agreements with Chinese state bank Eximbank China, Chinese companies are still in pole position. These include CCCC, CWE, CHEC, Sinohydro... for infrastructure projects, and Huawei, and ZTE in telecoms...etc.

Brice R. Mbodiam