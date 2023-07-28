logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 July 2023 -
Public management

Treasury bills: Cameroon raises CFAF7.5 billion, at close to 5% interest rate

  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 July 2023 13:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s recent 13-week bill issue operation (July 17-19) resulted in the effective mobilization of CFAF7.5 billion out of the 10 billion sought. According to the operation’s report recently published by the central bank (BEAC), primary dealers bought just 18% of the amount tendered. This shows that investors’ interest in Cameroonian securities is waning. 

To achieve this result, the Cameroonian Treasury had to agree to a 4.89% interest rate, above the average of 4.7% offered to investors for this type of government security in June 2023. 

The country is thus adapting to the market environment where interests are rising, owing to the central bank’s restrictive monetary policies. With the rising interest rates, the 3% interest rate that Cameroon used to offer for the same type of bills is no longer aligned with market conditions. 

According to reliable sources, the proceeds of the July 17-19 issue operation were to repay a CFAF8 billion debt contracted in the same government securities market 26 weeks earlier. To effectively repay that debt, Cameroon had to supplement the proceeds with its cash resources. 

