Yaoundé - 28 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Exports to CEMAC countries constituted only 6.6% of overall export revenues in 2019 (INS)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 August 2020 13:48

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon’s exports to neighboring countries (CEMAC countries in particular) were really low, according to the report on the country’s foreign trades recently published by the national institute for statistics INS.

The report informs that, according to figures from customs authorities, Cameroon’s exports to neighboring countries generated only 7.8% of its export revenues during the period - with 6.6% derived from exports to its neighbors in the CEMAC region.

During the period, the country exported 336,232 tons of products to CEMAC members, generating XAF160.79 billion. In the subregion, its main client was Chad which bought 169,485 tons of products, worth close to XAF66 billion, from Cameroon.

The INS suspects border porosity to be the main reason for the low official exports since transborder trades are not recorded in customs authorities’ files. This is why it is currently elaborating on a mechanism that will collect data on transborder trades and improve trades with neighboring countries.

S.A.

