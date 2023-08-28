Cameroon: MTN announces CFAF135bln+ investment over three years but the Danpullo affair could be an obstacle

(Business in Cameroon) - MTN plans to invest over $200 million (over 120 billion CFA Francs at current dollar value) in technology and network services in Cameroon over the next three years. Over the same period, it wants to invest $25 million (more than CFAF15 billion) to enhance its fintech business in the country, through Mobile Money Corporation. The investments were announced by MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita, after an audience granted, on August 26, 2023, to MTN Group executives by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit (August 22-24) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Previous information had it that in 2023, telecom operators MTN, Orange, and Camtel committed to investing CFAF156 billion to improve service quality in Cameroon this year. Earlier this year, Orange announced it would invest CFAF150 billion in the country over five years. For 2023, it committed CFAF30 billion. However, there is no information on how much MTN plans to invest this year.

Ralph Mupita's statement comes at a time when MTN is lobbying for the lifting of the seizure of its bank accounts, which have been blocked since September 2022, in the framework of a court case involving Cameroonian business mogul Baba Danpullo. The seizure of MTN Cameroon's bank accounts (estimated at nearly CFAF144 billion FCFA, including nearly CFAF120 billion from the Mobile Money deposit account) had serious consequences for the company. In the first half of 2023, for example, it had to borrow CFAF 91.5 billion to finance its activities.

Under these conditions, can MTN Cameroon still achieve its three-year investment plan? "We say we're here to contribute [to development] and we have long-term plans. Give us the right conditions..." says a senior company official. This implies that the Danpullo affair could thwart the operator's plans. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Dion Ngute assured MTN’s executives that the matter would be resolved quickly and fairly, MTN Cameroon reveals. For the time being, the case is going from referral to referral.

Frédéric Nonos