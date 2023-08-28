BRICS and G7 countries accounted for 50% of Cameroon’s imports in 2018-2022 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Over the 5-year period from 2018 to 2022, the G7, a group of the world's seven most industrialized countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain, and the United States), and the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), a geopolitical grouping now presented as a competitor to the G7, cumulatively supplied Cameroon with 50% of its imports. According to a recent report from the National Insititute of Statistics (INS), these imports cost CFAF9,672 billion, including CFAF5,581 billion for imports from the BRICS and 4,091 billion for imports from G7 countries.

"Over the last five years, the BRICS supplied Cameroon with refined petroleum oils worth CFAF581 billion, representing 10% of total imports from the BRICS over the period. It is followed by rice worth CFAF356 billion(6%), wheat worth CFAF329 billion, and medicines worth CFAF275 billion (5%). (...) Products imported from the G7 over the last five years are essentially made up of wheat and meslin, which represents 9% of total imports from the G7 over the period, followed by refined petroleum oils (9%), passenger cars (8%) and medicines (6%)," reads the INS report.

The figures show that Cameroon is heavily dependent on both the BRICS and the G7 for its supplies of food products such as rice and wheat (wheat flour in particular) as well as oil and its by-products. The two blocs supplied Cameroon with CFAF934 billion worth of crude oil over the last five years, with the BRICS supplying a much larger share (CFAF581 billion).

Local production

At the same time, by purchasing CFAF708 billion worth of wheat from G7 and BRICS countries between 2018 and 2022, Cameroon owes the consumption of bread on its territory solely to these two geopolitical blocs. This is because, despite the promotion of the use of local flour in bread production, wheat flour remains by and large the main component of this staple food in Cameroon. Over the said period, however, G7 countries supplied a slightly higher amount of wheat, worth CFAF378 billion, according to INS figures.

Rice, one of the most widely consumed cereals in the country, comes mainly from the BRICS. According to INS data, this cereal is the second most imported product from the BRICS over the last five years (behind refined petroleum oils), for an estimated total expenditure of CFAF356 billion, or 6% of total imports from this bloc.

In order to reduce Cameroon's heavy dependence on the BRICS and G7, measures are already being taken to "encourage local production of certain cereals such as rice and wheat, which are the main imported agricultural products," the INS welcomes. It also advocates "large-scale production of local products such as cassava, potatoes, plantains, and corn," which "are both substitutes for and complements to wheat."

In addition, "the materialization of initiatives aimed at getting [state-owned oil refinery] Sonara back into operation (the national refining company was ravaged by fire in May 2019) is an opportunity to reduce the petroleum product import bill which weighs heavily on imports from the BRICS and the G7,” the INS adds.

Brice R. Mbodiam