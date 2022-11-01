logoBC
Beef production seen up in Q4 2022, driven by end-of-year celebrations

(Business in Cameroon) - Beef production in Cameroon is expected to trend upward in Q4 2022, as in the previous quarter. This optimistic forecast was made by the Bank of Central African States (Beac), despite “the negative effects of the security crisis in the North-West region, which is home to the Dumbo ranch and the Jakiri breeding station”.

"Sodepa (the Livestock Development Corporation, ed) should have a good fourth quarter as a result of the government's multiple supports to boost the company and a strong demand for meat products with the end-of-year celebrations," Beac projected.

Let’s note that beef is one of the most consumed meats in Cameroon. Data from the Enterprises Upgrading Office of Cameroon showed that in 2019, the country produced a little over 107,000 tons of beef, outperforming the poultry sector, which used to supply Cameroon with most of its meat production.

