Cameroon expects shrimp shipments to the EU to resume after an 18-year ban

(Business in Cameroon) - Last October 25, while chairing the operationalization ceremony of the Fish4ACP project in Yaoundé, Dr. Taiga, the Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (Minepia), expressed the government’s ambition to resume shrimp exports to the European market.

Indeed, the EU has banned shrimp shipments from Cameroon since 2004, citing a lack of hygiene in the process of capturing, handling, conserving and transporting shipments. Since then, the African country has turned to Asia, which has become its main shrimp buyer.

As part of the Fish4ACP project, which aims to increase the competitiveness and environmental sustainability of Cameroon’s shrimp sector, the Cameroonian government plans to maintain the dynamic with Asia and reopen the way to Europe. The strategy consists of "assessing the value chain and helping stakeholders exploit the full potential of marine fisheries; supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to meet domestic demand and access high value-added export markets; creating new jobs and improve working conditions through an improved business and regulatory environment; improve the environmental sustainability of the value chain through better stock management and bycatch reduction; facilitating access to alternative sources of finance and investment,” the Minister explained.

According to FAO data, shrimp is now Cameroon's main seafood export product. "With a coastline spanning over 400 kilometers, an estimated production of 365 tons from industrial output and 60 tons from artisanal fishing, the shrimp trade employs thousands of people who also depend on their catch for nutritional intake," the UN agency said in the Fish4ACP project sheet.

FISH4ACP is an initiative of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). It is implemented by FAO and partners with funding from the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Written by Brice R. Mbodiam

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN