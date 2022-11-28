logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 November 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: govt creates special fund to rebuild Boko Haram-torn areas

Cameroon: govt creates special fund to rebuild Boko Haram-torn areas
  • Comments   -   Monday, 28 November 2022 11:52

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government announced the creation of a special fund dedicated to the economic reconstruction of regions ravaged by Boko Haram.

In addition to an initial budget of CFA15 billion provided by the 2023 general state budget, the special fund will "benefit from allocations from the State budget, contributions from technical and financial partners, donations and bequests, and any other resources that may be allocated to it under the legislation in force,” we learned from the Ministry of Finance. The department will also set the terms of execution of resources allocated to this Fund.

According to forecasts by the Ministry of the Economy, the reconstruction of the Far-north, Southwest, and Northwest regions will require an investment of about CFA1,000 billion over the long term. In addition to development partners, the State is betting on the private sector to support the initiative.

As a reminder, the three regions officially became "economically depressed areas" following the September 2, 2019 decree issued by Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute. This status allows the State to offer various incentives to companies wishing to operate in the areas.

BRM   

back to top

Iron and steel manufacturer Metafrique Steel absorbs Airgaz Cameroon

iron-and-steel-manufacturer-metafrique-steel-absorbs-airgaz-cameroon
The iron and steel manufacturer Metafrique Steel announced in a November 25 statement that it has absorbed Airgaz Cameroun, a company that produces and...

Cameroon: govt creates special fund to rebuild Boko Haram-torn areas

cameroon-govt-creates-special-fund-to-rebuild-boko-haram-torn-areas
The Cameroonian government announced the creation of a special fund dedicated to the economic reconstruction of regions ravaged by Boko Haram. In...

Cameroonian customs seize 600 counterfeit jerseys made in China

cameroonian-customs-seize-600-counterfeit-jerseys-made-in-china
Cameroonian customs seized a total of 600 counterfeit jerseys of the Indomitable Lions. The seizure was made during the control of the stores of the...

Cameroon: 2023 state budget expected to be CFA6,345.1bn, up 4.4%

cameroon-2023-state-budget-expected-to-be-cfa6-345-1bn-up-4-4
The Cameroonian government proposed a state budget of CFA6,345.1 billion for next year. Pending validation by MPs, the 2023 budget is expected to be 4.4%,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »