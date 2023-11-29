logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 November 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon grapples with persistent inflation at 7.7%, double the regional tolerance limit

Cameroon grapples with persistent inflation at 7.7%, double the regional tolerance limit
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 17:41

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s national stats agency INS issued a report indicating that the country’s average annual inflation rate in October 2023 reached 7.7%. Although relatively stable compared to August 2023's 7.8%, this figure still exceeds the 3% tolerance threshold accepted in the CEMAC zone.

The INS says this inflation level is due to "a 12.3% increase in food prices, a 12.6% rise in transportation costs, and an 8.1% increase in prices for furniture, household items, and common cleaning products. Inflation rates remain above 8% in three regional capitals, with the highest recorded in Bertoua (East region) and the lowest observed in Bamenda (Northwest region)”. The entity also noted that “depending on the origin of the products, the increase is more pronounced for local products, with prices rising by 8.4%, than for imported products, where prices have increased by 5.8%."

According to the latest IMF projections for the Cameroonian economy, this inflation rate is expected to slightly ease to 7.2% by the end of December 2023. However, it remains well above the limit accepted by the convergence criteria in force in the CEMAC. A significant improvement in this indicator is anticipated in 2024, with a projected inflation rate of 5.9% by the Bretton Woods institution.

back to top

Cameroon: CNCC and APME equip 150 agri-food SMEs in Douala

cameroon-cncc-and-apme-equip-150-agri-food-smes-in-douala
The National Council of Shippers of Cameroon (CNCC) and the Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (APME) provided equipment to...

Cameroon grapples with persistent inflation at 7.7%, double the regional tolerance limit

cameroon-grapples-with-persistent-inflation-at-7-7-double-the-regional-tolerance-limit
Cameroon’s national stats agency INS issued a report indicating that the country’s average annual inflation rate in October 2023 reached 7.7%. Although...

Customs resume goods auctions at the port of Kribi after a two-year break

customs-resume-goods-auctions-at-the-port-of-kribi-after-a-two-year-break
An auction of goods will be held at the port of Kribi on December 8, according to a November 21 press release signed by Norbert Belinga, head of customs...

Cameroon's stakeholders finalize creation of cotton interprofession

cameroon-s-stakeholders-finalize-creation-of-cotton-interprofession
From November 23 to 26, 2023, stakeholders in the cotton sector, including the Cotton Development Company (Sodecoton), the National Confederation of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »