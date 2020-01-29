Cameroon : Researchers discover prehistoric remains that questions the indigenousness of contemporary occupants

(Business in Cameroon) - In an article published on January 28, French media Ouest-France reveals that a team of international researchers from Harvard Medical School and Saint Louis University sequenced the DNA of four children buried in two phases 8,000 and 3,000 years ago, at Shum Laka, an archaeological site near Bamenda, in Northwest Cameroon.

This DNA sheds light on the genetic traces of a population that disappeared and was still unknown until now: other modern humans. None of those sequenced children are closely related to the current speakers of Bantu, the most widespread language group in Africa. They were rather part of a distinct population that lived in the region more than five thousand years ago and was replaced by different groups whose descendants constitute the majority of the Cameroonians of nowadays. This means that the current Cameroonians’ ancestors were not the first occupiers of the country.

The discovery of this mysterious lineage thus questions the indigenousness of contemporary Cameroonians. It could even, according to the researchers, rewrite the history of human evolution.

Sylvain Andzongo