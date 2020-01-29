cameroon-releases-public-financing-for-campaign-in-the-framework-of-the-next-municipal-and-legislative-elections

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 28, Paul Atanga Nji (photo), Minister of Territorial administration, announced the release of public financing for the electoral campaigns in the framework of the municipal and legislative elections to be held on February 9, 2020.

The volume of funds released to political parties in the race for the local elections has not been revealed but, the government indicates the first tranche of the financing will be disbursed proportionally to the lists presented by each political party.

The second tranche will be disbursed after the results of the elections, proportionally to the number of seats obtained in towns and the national assembly by each political party in the race.

Let’s note that the campaign for the two elections will end on February 8, 2020.

BRM