logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon releases public financing for campaign in the framework of the next municipal and legislative elections

Cameroon releases public financing for campaign in the framework of the next municipal and legislative elections
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 29 January 2020 14:46

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 28, Paul Atanga Nji (photo), Minister of Territorial administration, announced the release of public financing for the electoral campaigns in the framework of the municipal and legislative elections to be held on February 9, 2020.

The volume of funds released to political parties in the race for the local elections has not been revealed but, the government indicates the first tranche of the financing will be disbursed proportionally to the lists presented by each political party.

The second tranche will be disbursed after the results of the elections, proportionally to the number of seats obtained in towns and the national assembly by each political party in the race.

Let’s note that the campaign for the two elections will end on February 8, 2020.

BRM

back to top

Douala : Start-up Bee Sarl steps in to revolutionize motorbike-taxi service in Cameroon

douala-start-up-bee-sarl-steps-in-to-revolutionize-motorbike-taxi-service-in-cameroon
In Douala, trips on motorbike-Taxis are frequent. Much of the population, by the way, prefer that transport method to avoid jams during rush hours. To...

Cameroon releases public financing for campaign in the framework of the next municipal and legislative elections

cameroon-releases-public-financing-for-campaign-in-the-framework-of-the-next-municipal-and-legislative-elections
On January 28, Paul Atanga Nji (photo), Minister of Territorial administration, announced the release of public financing for the electoral campaigns in...

Cameroon : Researchers discover prehistoric remains that questions the indigenousness of contemporary occupants

cameroon-researchers-discover-prehistoric-remains-that-questions-the-indigenousness-of-contemporary-occupants
In an article published on January 28, French media Ouest-France reveals that a team of international researchers from Harvard Medical School and...

Kribi deep seaport : Chad is the destination of 68% of transit goods (PAK)

kribi-deep-seaport-chad-is-the-destination-of-68-of-transit-goods-pak
Since the launch of its operations in March 2018, the Kribi deep seaport in South Cameroon has become an important transit platform for goods being...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC