logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 April 2021 -
Public management

The Port of Douala to gain XAF34.7 billion within 30 years from the sales of dredged sediments

The Port of Douala to gain XAF34.7 billion within 30 years from the sales of dredged sediments
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 29 April 2021 15:10

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 28, 2021, in Douala, the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) and the Cameroonian subsidiary of Swiss group Pukaly International SA signed a partnership agreement authorizing the recovery, exploitation, and processing of the sediments recovered during dredging operations at the Port of Douala.

The port authority explains that according to the simulation results, the Port of Douala will gain XAF34.74 billion from the sales of dredged sediments within thirty years. This includes XAF1.39 billion of state fee and XAF33.35 billion as proceeds from the sales of sediments recovered from the seabed.

It adds that this first experience of industrial marine sediments recovery is an innovative project that will generate jobs and make dredging (which was previously a money pit for the PAD) profitable. Indeed, before that agreement, the PAD was using its resources to transport and dispose of the sediments recovered from its seabed.

For the project, the Cameroonian subsidiary of Pukaly is supported by four local banks: Commercial Bank Cameroon, Société Générale, Afriland First Bank, and Union Bank. Nevertheless, their financial assistance has not been disclosed.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Exports: Cameroon’s performance is constant but still lags in the CEMAC region

exports-cameroon-s-performance-is-constant-but-still-lags-in-the-cemac-region
Despite its increasingly diversified economy, Cameroon will be the country to contribute the lowest export revenues in the CEMAC region this year. This is...

Cameroon: Public corporations’ non-guaranteed external debt rose by 1% QoQ because of exchange rate fluctuations (sinking fund CAA)

cameroon-public-corporations-non-guaranteed-external-debt-rose-by-1-qoq-because-of-exchange-rate-fluctuations-sinking-fund-caa
As of March 31, 2021, the non-guaranteed debt of Cameroon’s public corporations was XAF932 billion. According to the Autonomous Sinking Fund (CAA) that...

ECF arrangement: World Bank approves XAF54.3 bln support for Cameroon

ecf-arrangement-world-bank-approves-xaf54-3-bln-support-for-cameroon
The World Bank announces that on April 19, 2021, it approved the release of $100 million (XAF54.3 billion) assistance for Cameroon. According to the...

The Port of Douala to gain XAF34.7 billion within 30 years from the sales of dredged sediments

the-port-of-douala-to-gain-xaf34-7-billion-within-30-years-from-the-sales-of-dredged-sediments
On April 28, 2021, in Douala, the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) and the Cameroonian subsidiary of Swiss group Pukaly International SA signed a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise