magzi-offers-224-hectares-of-land-to-interested-investors-in-eastern-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Last week, in Bertoua, Georges Christol Manon, the director-general of MAGZI (Industrial Zone Development and Management Mission) officially inaugurated the new director of the Eastern branch of this public establishment. During the inauguration, M. Manon announced that the MAGZI had 224 hectares of land in the eastern region for economic operators’ projects.

This announcement comes just months before the effectiveness of the CEMAC raw timber ban, effective January 2022. The stated objective of the ban is to encourage local wood processing. So, economic operators can establish wood processing units on the lands made available by the MAGZI in the Eastern region, which is known as the main wood production area in Cameroon.

MAGZI is a public institution whose mission is to develop industrial zones all over Cameroon. The developed areas are then leased to economic operators. However, the institution is sometimes unable to collect its leases from the tenants, credible sources reveal. For instance, in July 2018, the institution was obliged to serve a formal notice to its tenants to recover XAF600 million of lease arrears.

