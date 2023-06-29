uruguay-to-conduct-its-first-economic-mission-in-cameroon-this-year

(Business in Cameroon) - A group of Uruguayan investors will visit Cameroon this year as part of an economic mission. The news was disclosed by the Cameroonian minister of foreign affairs but first discussed in Brazil, between the Minister Counsellor of the Uruguayan Embassy in Brazil and the First Counsellor of the Cameroon Embassy in Brazil, Paulin Martial Tchenzette.

The mission would be Uruguay’s first in Cameroon. For now, however, its date is unknown.

A few days ago, the Cameroonian National Assembly adopted a law authorizing the President to ratify a cooperation agreement between Cameroon and Uruguay. This agreement itself was signed on November 17, 2022, in Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital.

Speaking at the parliament on June 20, 2023, Cameroon’s Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Felix Mbayu, said the country has a lot to learn from Uruguay, in terms of agriculture and tourism.

The upcoming mission falls under Cameroon’s ambition to have stronger cooperation with Uruguay and South American countries in general. In this regard, it is worth noting that Cameroon has been strengthening its relationship with Brazil in recent years.

BRM